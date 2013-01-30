BOGOTA Jan 30 Ecuador's state-run oil company
Petroamazonas expects output to increase 4 percent in 2013 to
325,000 barrels per day (bpd), its general manager Oswaldo
Madrid told Reuters on Wednesday.
Petroamazonas is Ecuador's largest oil company and its
output accounts for about 60 percent of the crude produced in
the OPEC-member country.
Madrid said in an interview in Bogota that Ecuador's average
crude output is likely to increase to 524,000 bpd in 2013 from
504,000 bpd last year.
(Reporting By Jack Kimbal; Writing By Eduardo Garcia; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)