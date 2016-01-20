Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
QUITO Ecuador President Rafael Correa said on Wednesday that his government was "tired" of pushing OPEC to decrease output and that the nation would keep working as if the oil cartel "did not exist."
Correa, the leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' smallest member, has long pushed for a cut in production to boost prices. However, those calls have gone unheeded by OPEC's bigger members.
"With a small cut in production, the price could rise a lot," Correa told reporters. "Why don't they do it? I'm tired of insisting."
Regional ally Venezuela asked OPEC to hold an emergency meeting to discuss steps to prop up oil prices, although delegates said it was unlikely to happen.
Oil prices have collapsed to below $28 a barrel, their lowest since 2003, on a supply glut that may worsen this year with the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
The decline is painful for all producers, particularly poorer OPEC members such as Venezuela and Ecuador.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.