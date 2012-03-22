* Correa: Mining contracts best ever negotiated
* Protest aims to hurt gov't ahead of poll, Correa says
* Thousands of indigenous demonstrators march in capital
By Eduardo Garcia and Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, March 21 Ecuador's President Rafael
Correa insisted on Thursday he will push ahead with plans to
develop large-scale mining, seeking to ride out the arrival in
Quito of ind igenous de monstrators who fear their lands will be
wrecked.
Indigenous protesters have been marching for weeks to reach
the capital, where thousands took over streets waving flags and
shouting slogans. Some had their faces painted black and held
wooden spears, while others wore the colorful ponchos typical of
the Andean highlands.
Meanwhile, several thousand supporters of the leftist Correa
gathered in other parts of the city. He says the anti-mining
march was whipped up by the opposition to hurt his government
before a Feb. 2013 presidential election.
The U.S.-trained economist said he needs more foreign
investment to fuel welfare spending - a key contributor to his
high popularity during five years in power.
"We know that mining is necessary for modern life. As well
as the raw materials, we need the revenue so that we can care
for handicapped people, pay for social security, build roads,"
the president told local radio on Thursday.
Correa said the country's first ever large-scale mining
deal, which was signed with Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente earlier
this month, guarantees the government - not the miners - will
receive most of the income from mineral exports.
"These are the best negotiated contracts ever in world
history," he said. "We got as much out of them as was possible."
Ecuador hopes to sign three contracts this year with
Canadian gold miners Kinross, International Minerals
and IAMGOLD, and a second deal with
Ecuacorriente, which should help the OPEC nation diversify its
economy away from oil exports.
Mining sources say they are confident Ecuador's government
will not revise its policies in the face of pressure from local
communities - but that they are concerned by signs the
opposition is getting more involved in the anti-mining movement.
"The possible problems that mining can cause have been
exaggerated and demonized," Santiago Yepez, head of Ecuador's
mining chamber, told Reuters.
"We have to give mining a chance to prove it can bring
development without causing the types of environmental disasters
some are talking about."
Indigenous protesters played a key role in popular uprisings
that forced two Ecuadorean presidents to step down in 1997 and
2000, and similar protests forced Bolivian leader Evo Morales to
cancel plans to build a road through an Amazonian national park
and indigenous territory.
Rural towns in Peru have also rallied against mining, at
times paralyzing big projects, though that country's indigenous
organizations lack the unity and political clout to stage
national protests like their peers in neighboring Bolivia and
Ecuador.