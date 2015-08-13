QUITO Aug 13 Dozens of workers, union leaders
and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito
with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's
plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow
indefinite presidential re-election.
Thousands of Ecuadoreans have participated in demonstrations
in the last weeks, mainly in wealthy parts of capital Quito and
the coastal city of Guayaquil, against socialist Correa, who
accuses them of plotting a coup.
"We want... the government to respect the constitution,"
said Mesias Tatamuez, a union leader who was protesting in Quito
as part of a general strike called in protest against the
government on Thursday.
"What we're asking for is to forget these constitutional
amendments (to allow indefinite re-election) and a referendum on
this issue and the country we want."
Protesters said more union leaders, students and politicians
would join their demonstration on Thursday afternoon.
So far, however, there has been low adherence to the strike
called in protest to Correa, a 52-year-old economist first
elected in 2007.
The oil industry, transport and other services were
operating normally in the country of 15 million.
Correa, who remains popular with many indigenous and
lower-income Ecuadorians, says his fiscal reforms would help
wealth distribution in the poor Andean nation. He condemned the
latest round of protests.
"They're hurting the country, not the government. We cannot
be submitted to the abuses of an absolute minority," the
president wrote on Twitter.
(Reporting by Daniel Tapia and Alexandra Valencia; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)