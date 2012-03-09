* Pro-Correa rally bigger than anti-government protest
* Correa says protest aim to destabilize government
* Opponents slam high taxes, price hikes
By Cristina Munoz and Jose Llangari
QUITO, March 8 Ecuador's leftist
president, Rafael Correa, rallied supporters on Thursday in a
show of force against street protests by opponents who he said
were trying to destabilize his government ahead of the 2013
election.
High government spending and robust economic growth have
made Correa popular among the poor, who make up a majority of
Ecuador's population. His opponents complain about high
inflation and taxes and say the president's hardball governing
style has stifled media freedom.
"Those that today called for the marches with the aim of
destabilizing ... and to catapult themselves toward the
election, have gathered very few people," Correa told hundreds
of supporters.
"This revolution won't be stopped by anyone or anything,"
Correa said in a speech from the presidential palace.
Correa, 48, has not confirmed he will run for re-election,
saying the decision rests with his family and the ruling party.
The opposition is divided and has had trouble coalescing
behind one candidate.
Thursday's anti-government protest was much smaller than the
pro-Correa rally and was led by former Correa allies, leftist
opposition politicians and trade union leaders.
Marchers said they were protesting high taxes, price
increases and government moves to attract mining investors.
"We're protesting because the government has implemented
neo-liberal policies against people and against nature, it's
taking steps toward the right, like signing a mining deal," said
Alejandro Camacho, a 21-year-old university student.
On Monday, the government signed a contract giving the
go-ahead for Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente to develop the Mirador
copper mine, which triggered protests among local communities
that fear the open-pit project will destroy the environment and
pollute water resources.
Indigenous groups began a march on Thursday in southern
Ecuador that is set to arrive in Quito on March 22 to protest
Correa's efforts to kick-start the mining industry and help the
OPEC member diversify its economy from oil exports.
(Reporting By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)