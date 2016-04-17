By Yuri Garcia
| GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, April 17
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, April 17 A powerful
earthquake killed at least 77 people, injured hundreds more,
ravaged coastal towns and sent residents fleeing for higher
ground in Ecuador on Saturday night.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific
coast and was felt hundreds of miles (km) away in the capital of
Quito as well as in the large commercial city of Guayaquil,
where rubble lay strewn in the streets and some buildings were
cracked or partially collapsed.
A bridge in the city collapsed on top of car, crushing it.
The earthquake was Ecuador's worst in decades and officials
said the death toll was likely to rise even higher as rescue
teams headed into the hardest-hit areas.
"It was terrifying, we were all scared and we're still out
in the streets because we're worried about aftershocks," said
Guayaquil security guard Fernando Garcia. "Everything is
damaged."
A state of emergency was declared in six provinces.
The areas worst affected include Pedernales, which draws
tourists with beaches lined with palm-trees and tropical
thatch-hut restaurants, as well as nearby Cojimies.
"There are villages that are totally devastated,"
Pedernales' mayor, Gabriel Alcivar, said in a radio interview.
"What happened here in Pedernales is catastrophic."
Ramon Solorzano, 46, a car parts merchant in the city of
Manta, said he was getting ready to leave the city with his
family.
"Most people are out in the streets with backpacks on,
heading for higher ground," he said, speaking in a trembling
voice via a WhatsApp phone call. "The streets are cracked. The
power is out and phones are down."
The quake struck at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles), and was
followed by 55 aftershocks.
President Rafael Correa declared a national emergency and
cut short a trip to the Vatican to coordinate the rescue
efforts.
"Everything can be rebuilt, but lost lives cannot be
recovered, and that's what hurts the most," he told Ecuador's
state television channel from Rome. "The material part is the
least important, what is fundamental is guaranteeing human
life."
Parts of the capital were without power or telephone service
for several hours, though the city government said that services
were quickly restored and that there were no reports of
casualties in the city.
The government described it as the worst quake in the
country since 1979, when 600 people were killed and 20,000
injured, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A tsunami warning was lifted on Saturday night but coastal
residents were encouraged to seek higher ground in case tides
rise.
The OPEC nation's oil production was not affected by the
quake but that the principal refinery of Esmeraldas, located
near the epicenter, had been halted as a precaution.
Across the Pacific in Japan, a 7.3 magnitude tremor struck
Kumamoto province early Saturday, killing at least 32 people,
injuring about a thousand and causing widespread damage, in
the second major quake to hit the island of Kyushu in just over
24 hours. The first, late on Thursday, killed nine.
