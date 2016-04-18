By Julia Symmes Cobb
PEDERNALES, Ecuador, April 18 Traumatized
Ecuadoreans slept amid rubble while rescuers dug for survivors
on Monday after an earthquake smashed the Andean nation's
coastal region, killing at least 272 people and flattening
resort towns.
Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake ripped apart buildings and
roads, knocked out power, and injured at least 2,068 people in
the largely poor Andean country.
In the devastated beach town of Pedernales, shaken survivors
curled up for the night on mattresses or plastic chairs next to
the rubble of their homes. Soldiers and police patrolled the
hot, dark streets while pockets of rescue workers plowed on.
Late on Sunday, firefighters entered a partially destroyed
house to search for three children and a man apparently trapped
inside, as a crowd of 40 gathered in the darkness to watch.
"My little cousins are inside, before there were noises,
screams. We must find them," pleaded Isaac, 18, as the firemen
combed the debris.
Tents sprung up in the town's still-intact stadium to store
bodies, treat the injured, and distribute water, food, and
blankets to survivors. People wandered around with bruised limbs
and bandaged cuts, while patients with more serious injuries
were evacuated to hospitals.
Leftist President Rafael Correa, who cut short a visit to
Italy, surveyed the damage in the coastal province of Manabi on
Sunday night.
"Ecuador has been hit tremendously hard," Correa said in a
televised address, his voice breaking as he said he feared the
death toll would rise from what he called a tragedy.
While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the
disaster will likely worsen the OPEC nation's economic
performance this year.
The small, oil-dependent country has already been battered
by the tumble in crude prices.
Its crucial energy industry appears largely intact after the
quake, though its main refinery of Esmeraldas was closed as a
precaution. However, exports of bananas, flowers, cacao, and
fish could be slowed by ruined roads and delays at ports.
The quake could also alter political dynamics ahead of next
year's presidential election.
AFTERSHOCKS
About 230 aftershocks have rattled survivors, who huddled in
the streets, worried the flow of tremors could topple their
already cracked homes.
"We're scared of being in the house," said Yamil Faran, 47,
surrounded by some 30 people in the middle of a street in the
city of Portoviejo. "When this improves and the aftershocks stop
we're going to see if we can repair it."
Some 130 inmates in Portoviejo took advantage of the quake's
destruction and chaos to climb over the collapsed walls of the
low-security El Rodeo prison. More than 35 prisoners had been
recaptured, authorities said on Sunday night.
About 13,500 security personnel were mobilized to keep
order. Beyond a handful of unconfirmed reports of theft and
looting, the country appeared calm.
Some $600 million in credit from multilateral lenders was
immediately activated for the emergency, the government said.
Domestic aid funds were being set up and Venezuela, Chile
and Mexico were sending personnel and supplies. The Ecuadorean
Red Cross mobilized more than 800 volunteers and staff and
medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was sending a
team from Colombia.
Two Canadians were among the dead. Jennifer Mawn, 38, and
her 12-year-old son Arthur, died when the roof of their coastal
residence collapsed.
Residents on the Galapagos islands far off Ecuador's coast
and home to numerous rare species, said they had not been
affected.
The tremor followed two large and deadly quakes that struck
Japan since Thursday. Both countries are located on the
seismically active "Ring of Fire" that circles the Pacific, but
according to the U.S. Geological Survey large quakes separated
by such distances would probably not be related.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Portoviejo;
Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Robert Birsel)