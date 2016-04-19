(Adds details on credit line, refinery, aid, dead)
By Ana Isabel Martinez and Julia Symmes Cobb
PORTOVIEJO/PEDERNALES, Ecuador, April 18 Touring
a city ravaged by the earthquake that killed at least 413
people, Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa on Monday said
rebuilding would cost billions of dollars and may inflict a
"huge" toll on the fragile OPEC nation's economy.
Two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake, traumatized
survivors begged Correa for water in the city of Portoviejo,
while a soccer stadium in the beach town of Pedernales served as
a makeshift relief centre and morgue.
Afraid of staying indoors, or with no home to go back to,
families huddled in the streets, while police and soldiers
patrolled in a bid to control looting.
Seeing the devastation first hand, a visibly moved and
grim-faced Correa warned that Ecuador's biggest disaster in
decades would put a big toll on the poor Andean country of 16
million people.
Relief workers were confronted with swathes of flattened
homes, roads and bridges as they surveyed the destruction
wrought by Saturday night's quake, and the death toll was
expected to rise.
"Reconstruction will cost billions of dollars," said Correa
in Portoviejo, where survivors swarmed him asking for aid. The
economic impact "could be huge," he added later.
Plunging income from oil, Ecuador's biggest earner, had
already consigned economic growth forecasts to near zero this
year. and exports of bananas, flowers, cocoa beans and fish
could be slowed by ruined roads and port delays.
The energy industry, fortunately, escaped any serious damage
and the main refinery of Esmeraldas was due to start up again on
Monday night and reach full capacity in a week.
Michael Henderson, at risk consultancy Maplecroft, said
Ecuador was less well equipped to recover than Chile, where a
2010 earthquake caused an estimated $30 billion in damage.
"Whereas Chile's economy was rebounding strongly from the
global financial crisis ..., Ecuador has been slowing sharply
recently as lower oil prices depress activity," he said.
"But total damage to assets in dollar terms may be quite a
bit lower than in Chile due to the smaller magnitude of the
earthquake and the fact that Ecuador is a much poorer country."
To finance the costs of the emergency, some $600 million in
credit from multilateral lenders was immediately activated, the
government said.
Ecuador also announced late on Monday that it had signed off
on a credit line for $2 billion from the China Development Bank
(CDB) to finance public investment. China has been the largest
financier of Ecuador since 2009 and the credit had been under
negotiation before the quake.
The disaster may also push Correa, a leftist, to seek help
from the International Monetary Fund, consultancy Eurasia said.
"Such dynamics increase the odds of Correa turning to an IMF
Program for support, an option he has so far resisted, and the
earthquake could provide him with political cover to do so," it
said.
PLEAS FOR HELP, SPORADIC LOOTING
The quake struck Saturday night along the northwest coast,
while Correa was in Italy. Vice President Jorge Glas - a
potential candidate to succeed Correa in elections next February
- flew into the disaster zone within hours to oversee rescue and
relief efforts.
But some survivors complained about lack of electricity and
supplies, and aid had still not reached some areas. The number
of injured rose to over 2,600.
Shaken Ecuadoreans lined up for food and blankets, slept in
the rubble of their destroyed homes or congregated in the street
after the most destructive quake since a 1979 magnitude 7.7
quake killed at least 600 people and injured 20,000, according
to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fears of looting spread as in Portoviejo people stole
clothes and shoes from wrecked buildings and police tried to
control crowds. A former social security building was ransacked
for aluminum window frames and cables by people hoping to sell
the materials.
"I have to take some advantage from this horrible tragedy. I
need money to buy food. There's no water, no light, and my house
was destroyed," said Jorge Espinel, 40, who works in the
recycling business.
Elsewhere, armed men robbed two trucks carrying water,
clothes and other basics to quake-hit beach locality Pedernales.
There, survivors curled up on mattresses or plastic chairs
next to flattened homes. Soldiers and police patrolled streets
while rescuers searched for any survivors.
Tents sprang up in the town's football stadium, where relief
workers treated the injured, distribute water, food and
blankets, and stacked coffins.
Numbed by their trauma, bruised and bandaged survivors
wandered around, while the more seriously injured were evacuated
to hospitals.
AFTERSHOCKS, AID, PRISON BREAK
Over 300 aftershocks rattled the sticken region, leaving
survivors huddled in the streets, fearful that their already
damaged homes would cave-in.
"We're scared of being in the house," said Yamil Faran, 47,
in Portoviejo. "When ... the aftershocks stop, we're going to
see if we can repair it."
Some 130 inmates climbed over the collapsed walls of the
town's low-security El Rodeo prison, although more than 35 were
recaptured.
The government has mobilized about 13,500 security personnel
to the affected areas.
Nearly 400 rescue workers flew in from various Latin
American neighbors, along with 83 specialists from Switzerland
and Spain. The United States said it would dispatch a team of
disaster experts while Cuba was sending a team of
doctors.
Three Cuban doctors working in Ecuador died when a building
collapsed on them during the quake, Cuban television said. Two
Canadians and one U.S. citizen were also among the dead. And
Britain's Guardian newspaper said Sister Clare Theresa Crockett,
33, a missionary nun from Derry in Northern Ireland, was killed.
