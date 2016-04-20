By Julia Symmes Cobb and Ana Isabel Martinez
| COJIMIES, Ecuador, April 20
COJIMIES, Ecuador, April 20 A 6.2 earthquake
shook the coast of Ecuador on Wednesday, just days after a
bigger quake battered the area and killed nearly 500 people in a
blow to the country's already fragile economy.
The latest earthquake hit 70 km (44 miles) off the Pacific
coast town Esmeraldas at a depth of 10 km, the Pacific Tsunami
Warning Center said. That was not far from the epicenter of
Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake.
Witnesses in the zone said two strong tremors of about 30
seconds each were felt in the early hours in Cojimies, down the
coast from the weekend earthquake. People woke up and rushed
into the street.
No tsunami warning was issued. The quake was not felt in the
highland capital of Quito, and there were no immediate reports
of major damage.
Ecuador's Geophysical Institute said a 6.2 magnitude
earthquake at 3.33 local time (0833 GMT) was followed by a
series of aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the
magnitude at 6.1.
Saturday's quake killed 480 people, left another 107
missing, and injured more than 4,600. About 1,500 buildings were
destroyed, mudslides were triggered and roads torn up. Some
20,500 people were left sleeping in shelters.
Supervising rescue work in the disaster zone, President
Rafael Correa said the weekend quake inflicted $2 billion to $3
billion of damage to the oil-dependent economy and could knock 2
to 3 percentage points off growth.
Lower crude revenues had already left Ecuador, a poor Andean
nation of 16 million people, facing near-zero growth, cutting
investment and seeking financing.
In isolated villages and towns, survivors struggled without
water, power or transport, although aid was trickling in. Up and
down Ecuador's Pacific coast, sports stadiums served as both
morgues and aid-distribution centers.
Scores of foreign aid workers and experts have come to help.
About 14,000 security force members are keeping order, but
sporadic looting has been reported.
Rescuers were losing hope of finding more people alive,
although relatives of the missing begged them to keep looking.
"There is still a small margin of time to find survivors,"
Correa said. "But I don't want to give excessive hope."
.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia and Diego Ore in
Quito; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Larry King)