By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, April 16 Ecuador's strongest earthquake
in decades, a 7.8 magnitude tremor, struck off the Pacific coast
on Saturday, killing at least 41 people and causing damage near
the epicenter as well as in the largest city of Guayaquil.
President Rafael Correa declared a national emergency and
urged the Andean nation's 16 million people to stay calm.
"Our infinite love to the families of the dead," he said on
Twitter, while cutting short a trip to Italy to return home.
Authorities urged people to evacuate coastal areas for fear
of rising tides. Alarmed residents streamed into the streets of
the highland capital Quito, hundreds of kilometers (miles) away,
and other towns across the nation.
The government said the death toll would likely rise and
damages were "serious", especially in the western coastal areas
nearest the quake and in Guayaquil.
"Unfortunately, up to the moment there are 41 citizens who
have lost their lives," said Vice President Jorge Glas, noting
that it was the strongest quake to hit Ecuador since 1979.
The quake struck early evening at a depth of 20 km (12.4
miles), and was felt all around the country.
"There are villages that are totally devastated," said
Gabriel Alcívar, mayor of the city of Pedernales in the hard-hit
province of Manabi, in a radio interview. "What happened here in
Pedernales is catastrophic."
Ramón Solorzano, 46, a car parts merchant in the city of
Manta, said he was getting ready to leave the city with his
family.
"Most people are out in the streets with backpacks on,
heading for higher ground," he said, speaking in a trembling
voice via a WhatsApp phone call. "The streets are cracked. The
power is out and phones are down."
REFINERY CLOSED
Parts of the capital were without power or telephone
service, with many communicating only via WhatsApp. Photos on
social media showed cracks in the walls of shopping centers.
The capital's municipal government later said power had been
restored and there were no reports of casualties in the city.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves
reaching 0.3 to 1 meter (one to three feet) above tide level
were possible for some coastal areas of Ecuador.
State officials said the OPEC nation's oil production was
not affected by the quake but that the principal refinery of
Esmeraldas, located near the epicenter, had been halted as a
precaution.
Social media pictures showed a collapsed bridge in Guayaquil
and minor damage to the lobby of a hotel, as well as images of a
collapsed control tower at an airport in the city of Manta.
"At first it was light, but it lasted a long time and got
stronger," said Maria Jaramillo, 36, a resident of Guayaquil,
describing windows breaking and pieces falling off roofs.
"I was on the seventh floor and the light went off in the
whole sector, and we evacuated. People were very anxious in the
street ... We left barefoot."
Across the Pacific in Japan, a 7.3 magnitude tremor struck
Kumamoto province early Saturday, killing at least 32 people,
injuring about a thousand and causing widespread damage, in
the second major quake to hit the island of Kyushu in just over
24 hours. The first, late on Thursday, killed nine.
(Additional reporting by Cristina Munoz in Quito, Yuri Garcia
in Guayaquil; Writing by Brian Ellsworth and Andrew Cawthorne;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Mary Milliken)