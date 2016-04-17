QUITO, April 17 Ecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day
Esmeraldas refinery remained down on Sunday as a precautionary
measure though will likely soon restart after a major earthquake
in the OPEC nation that killed at least 235 people, the state
oil company said.
Petroecuador said it would assess when to restart operations
during the day after verifying that no infrastructure was
damaged by the 7.8 magnitude quake which struck off the
country's Pacific coast on Saturday.
"In the course of the day, technicians will determine the
start of operations," the company said in a statement.
"The impact of the quake caused four of the 10 storage tanks
to overflow and so a cleanup and recovery has begun."
Other installations were working normally, it added, and
state officials said crude production was unaffected.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Girish
Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mary Milliken)