A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Ecuador late on Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, creating the possibility of dangerous waves along the coasts of Ecuador and Colombia.

The quake was centred just off the coast of Ecuador at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), 107 miles (173 km) west northwest of its capital, Quito.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Ecuador and Colombia," the warning center said.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by James Dalgleish)