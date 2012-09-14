* Moody's cites capacity to secure internal financing
* China has become Ecuador's main lender in recent years
* Country forecast to grow 4.8 pct in 2012
By Luciana Lopez and Eduardo Garcia
NEW YORK/QUITO, Sept 13 Moody's Investors
Service on Thursday raised Ecuador's long-term government bond
rating to Caa1 from Caa2 with a stable outlook, keeping the
default-prone Andean country deep in junk bond territory, but
noting its improved ability to find financing.
About half of sovereigns rated Caa1 end up defaulting, as
OPEC-member Ecuador did in the late 1990s and 2008.
Its new rating is in line with the ones Moody's gives to
Pakistan and Cuba. Neighboring Colombia has joined other Latin
American countries such as Peru, Brazil and Chile as a high- or
investment-grade credit.
Moody's based the upgrade in part on "the government's
capacity to secure access to new external financing (e.g.,
China) in the wake of its 2008 default," the agency said.
"The rating outlook remains stable to reflect a balance
between key credit strengths and challenges for Ecuador's credit
profile," it said in a statement.
The upgrade by Moody's was the second for the country this
year. The good health of the economy led Standard & Poor's to
upgrade Ecuador's long-term sovereign debt rating to B from
B-minus in early June.
Fitch rates the country B-minus, also with a stable outlook.
Ecuador shocked investors and locked itself out of debt
markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds nearly
four years ago after a government commission branded the debt
"illegitimate" for having been contracted by shady public
officials in collusion with greedy Wall Street bankers.
It was the first sovereign debt default in memory called by
a government that clearly had the money to pay its obligations,
but chose not to. M o ody's noted the country had serviced all its
debt since then.
Since the 2008 default, Ecuador has met its foreign
borrowing needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.
Last year, the government signed a $2 billion credit deal
with China and a pact for a $571 million loan with a Chinese
bank. In November, President Rafael Correa said his government
was in talks with a Chinese bank for a loan worth $1.7 billion.
Ecuador also secured a loan worth $515 million in July from
the Latin American Reserve Fund to prop up its balance of
payments amid lower oil export revenues.
OIL TO THE RESCUE
The central bank lowered its 2012 growth forecast to 4.8
percent from 5.4 percent after slower than-expected growth in
the first quarter, due partly to lower oil revenues. But the
prices paid for Ecuadorean crude have picked up in recent weeks.
The Correa government has failed to diversify its economy
away from its dependence on oil exports and the country could
suffer if crude prices fall again.
Higher oil export revenues together with increased tax
collection have allowed the government to increase spending on
welfare and infrastructure in recent years, which has had a
positive effect on economic growth.
The government has vowed to continue spending heavily to
spur growth as it heads toward a presidential election scheduled
for February. Correa is expected to run for re-election, but has
yet to make an official announcement.
