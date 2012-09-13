NEW YORK, Sept 13 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday raised Ecuador's long-term government bond rating to
Caa1 from Caa2 with a stable outlook, noting the country's
improved ability to find external financing.
Moody's based the upgrade on economic and fiscal indicators
that compared favorably to the country's sovereign peers, as
well as "the government's capacity to secure access to new
external financing (e.g., China) in the wake of its 2008
default," the agency said in a statement.
"The rating outlook remains stable to reflect a balance
between key credit strengths and challenges for Ecuador's credit
profile," the statement read.
After locking itself out of debt markets by defaulting on
$3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met
funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.
Last year, Ecuador signed a $2 billion credit deal with
China and a pact for a $571 million loan with a Chinese bank,
which took total debt commitments to China to around $7.3
billion.
Standard & Poor's rates Ecuador at B with a stable outlook,
having upgraded the country in June. Fitch rates the country
B-minus, also with a stable outlook.
