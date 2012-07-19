QUITO, July 19 China National Petroleum Corp
is in talks with Ecuador's government over a
potential investment in the OPEC-member's Pacifico refinery
project, an Ecuadorean minister said on Thursday.
The $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery is a joint venture
between state-run Petroecuador and Venezuela's PDVSA. It is
slated to begin production in late 2015.
"CNPC could become a shareholder ... our challenge is to
find a shareholder. We hope to reach an agreement with them, but
if it doesn't happen, we will look for another partner. Other
companies are interested," Ecuador's minister for strategic
sectors Jorge Glas said on the sidelines of a mining conference.
Glas said Ecuador was looking for a partner that would
provide capital and know-how. He said negotiations with CNPC
were advancing at a good pace, but that it was too early to say
how much the company might invest.
The 300,000 barrel-per-day Pacifico refinery project is
intended to cut domestic fuel costs for Ecuador, which has to
import oil products because of low refining capacity.
Petroecuador and PDVSA plan to invest $1 billion this year
to develop Pacifico, in addition to the $600 million they have
already invested, the head of Petroecuador Marco Calvopina said
earlier this year.
Ecuador is also in talks with China to finance the project.
After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on $3.2
billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met funding
needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.
Total debt commitments to China amount to some $7.3 billion,
including loans, advance payments for oil sales, and energy
project financing.
Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day
and sends the majority of its exports to China.