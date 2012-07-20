* CNPC invites ICBC to help finance refinery project -source
* China targeting overseas refineries to beef up supply
* CNPC eyes more upstream investment in Ecuador
By Eduardo Garcia and Charlie Zhu
QUITO/HONG KONG, July 20 China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's biggest oil producer, is in
talks with Ecuador's government over a potential investment in
the OPEC-member's $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery project, an
Ecuadorean minister said on Thursday.
Chinese state oil firms have been on a spending spree to buy
overseas oil and gas assets to secure supply to the world's
second-largest oil consumer and maximise returns on oil produced
overseas.
The Pacifico refinery complex is a joint venture between
state-run Petroecuador and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA.
It is slated to begin production in late 2015.
"CNPC could become a shareholder ... our challenge is to
find a shareholder. We hope to reach an agreement with them, but
if it doesn't happen, we will look for another partner. Other
companies are interested," Ecuador's minister for strategic
sectors Jorge Glas said on the sidelines of a mining conference.
The 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery is intended to cut
domestic fuel costs for Ecuador, which has to import oil
products because of low refining capacity.
Glas said Ecuador was looking for a partner for the project
that would provide capital and know-how. He said negotiations
with CNPC were advancing at a good pace, but that it was too
early to say how much the company might invest.
CNPC has asked Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) , the country's largest lender, to
provide financing for its potential investment in the refinery
and petrochemical project, a Chinese industry source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
"The negotiations are still underway," said the source,
referring to CNPC's talks to invest in the refinery and ICBC's
plan to help finance the project. The source asked not be named
since they were not authorised to comment publicly on the issue.
A CNPC spokesman in Beijing said he could not comment, while
ICBC was not available for comment. Media reports in April said
that the Ecuadorian government was inviting CNPC and ICBC to
help build and finance the project.
After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on
$3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met
funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.
Total debt commitments to China amount to some $7.3 billion,
including loans, advance payments for oil sales, and energy
project financing.
OVERSEAS INVESTMENT
Chinese oil giants, suffering heavy refining losses at home
due to state-control of oil products prices, are pushing into
the overseas refining sector to maximise the value of crude they
produce overseas, energy bankers and analysts say.
PetroChina Co Ltd , the
flagship listed unit of CNPC, is in talks to buy Valero Energy's
shuttered refinery in Aruba, and PetroChina has reached
a deal with PDVSA to supply the Aruba plant with heavy crude,
sources told Reuters in May.
PetroChina bought a 50 percent stake in chemical group
Ineos' European refining business last year for $1
billion, its third overseas refinery deal after acquisitions in
Singapore and Japan for more than $2 billion combined.
A source close to CNPC was unaware of CNPC's plan on the
refinery project but told Reuters the group was currently
seeking to expand its investment in Ecuador's oil exploration
and production industry.
CNPC started talks earlier this year to invest in more oil
exploration blocks and reserves in the Latin American country,
the source said.
CNPC and other Chinese state oil firms including Sinopec
Group and Sinochem already own crude oil producing assets in
Ecuador, with CNPC and Sinopec jointly acquiring oil assets
there from Canadian oil company Encana in 2005 for
nearly $1.5 billion.
Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day
and sends part of its exports to China.