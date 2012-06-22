QUITO, June 22 Ecuador's biggest refinery restarted production on Friday after engineers fixed a power problem that stopped the 110,000 barrel per day Esmeraldas facility a day earlier, state oil company Petroecuador said.

The company said the problem had occurred inside the plant, but did not give further details. It was at least the second time this year that Esmeraldas has had to halt production due to power problems.

"The largest refinery in the country resumed operations after the sequential restart of the plant's units," Petroecuador said in a statement.

A Petroecuador executive told Reuters in January that Esmeraldas will cut its crude runs for a year beginning in August while the facility is overhauled.

The company is investing $750 million to boost the refinery's efficiency and reduce pollution, and also plans to spend another $600 million on units that would let it produce higher quality fuels.