LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday that if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves the Ecuadorian embassy in London he will be arrested.

The spokesman said that any decision by a United Nations panel that is examining Assange's appeal would not be legally binding and that an arrest warrant for Assange would be put into effect if he left the embassy.

