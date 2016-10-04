BERLIN Oct 4 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Tuesday the organisation would publish around one million documents related to three governments and the U.S. election before the end of the year.

Assange denied that the release of documents related to the U.S. election was specifically geared to damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and said he had been misquoted in that regard.

Assange also signalled changes in the way Wikileaks is organised and funded, saying the group would soon open itself to membership. He said the group was looking to expand its work beyond the 100 media outlets it already works with. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)