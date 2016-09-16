STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 A Swedish appeals court
decided to uphold the arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange on Friday, prolonging the six year long legal
stand off between prosecutors and the Wikileaks founder.
Assange, 45, is wanted by Swedish authorities for
questioning over allegations, which he denies, that he committed
rape in 2010.
"The Court of Appeal shares the assessment of the District
Court that Julian Assange is still suspected on probable cause
of rape," the court said.
Assange avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking
refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012. He says he fears
further extradition to the United States, where a criminal
investigation into the activities of Wikileaks is ongoing.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)