STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange will be interviewed at Ecuador's London embassy on Oct.
17, Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorian prosecutor.
Chief prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and a Swedish police investigator
will be allowed to be present to ask questions through the
Ecuadorian prosecutor, the Swedish prosecutors said in a
statement.
In mid-August, Ecuador said they will allow the questioning
of Assange at its London embassy, where he has been holed up
since June 2012.
Swedish authorities want to question Assange, 45, over
allegations that he committed rape in 2010. Assange denies the
allegations.
He avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking refuge
in the embassy.
