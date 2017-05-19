STOCKHOLM May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on
Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an
allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on
Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.
"Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to
discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected
rape concerning Julian Assange," the prosecutors office said in
a statement.
Assange, 45, has lived in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London
since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to
Sweden over the allegation of rape, which he denies.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland)