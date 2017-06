WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

STOCKHOLM Swedish prosecutors' decision to drop an investigation into an allegation of rape against Julian Assange on Friday is a "total victory", his lawyer, Per Samuelson, said.

"The preliminary investigation has been dropped and the detention order has been withdrawn, and from Sweden's point of view this is now over," Samuelson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)