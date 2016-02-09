* Prosecutor says case not affected by U.N. detention ruling
STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Swedish prosecutors said on
Thursday they would renew an application to interview Julian
Assange over a rape allegation, adding that their case was not
affected by a U.N ruling that he was being arbitrarily detained.
Sweden has been stymied in its attempts to question the
WikiLeaks founder since he took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in
London in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is
wanted for questioning over the allegation, which he denies.
Assange, 44, says he fears Sweden will extradite him to the
United States, where authorities were enraged by his
organisation's publishing of hundreds of thousands of secret
U.S. diplomatic cables.
"In relation to the (U.N.) report which was released last
week, I can state that it does not change my earlier assessment
in the preliminary investigation," the prosecutor in charge of
the investigation, Marianne Ny, said in the statement.
The U.N.'s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said Assange
should be allowed to leave Ecuador's embassy in London without
the threat of arrest by Britain and extradition to Sweden.
Britain and Sweden's government's rejected the U.N. ruling
and said Assange had voluntarily chosen to stay in the embassy.
Sweden's prosecution authority said Ny was working on a new
application to interview Assange after the previous request was
rejected by Ecuador in January.
"It is a scandal that Sweden ... openly defies the decision
of an important U.N. body," Per Samuelson, a Swedish lawyer
representing Assange, told Reuters.
Assange, an Australian, denies allegations of a 2010 rape in
Sweden, saying the accusation is a ploy that would eventually
take him to the United States where a criminal investigation
into the activities of WikiLeaks is still open.
