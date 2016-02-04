STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Swedish prosecutors said on
Thursday a U.N. ruling which said Julian Assange had been
'arbitrarily detained' in Ecuador's embassy in London had no
formal impact into an ongoing rape investigation against the
WikiLeak's founder.
"The statement from the Working Group has no formal impact
on the ongoing investigation, according to Swedish law," the
Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
"The prosecutor responsible for the case is on a journey and
has not yet been able to take a position on the latest
development."
Assange, 44, took refuge at the embassy in June 2012 to
avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning
over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in
2010.
