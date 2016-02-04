WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

LONDON A United Nations panel has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been "arbitrarily detained", the BBC reported on Thursday.

No comment was immediately available from the United Nations in Geneva, where the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has been considering a request by Assange for a ruling.

Assange, 44, is wanted in Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010, which he denies. He took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in June 2012 to avoid extradition.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by John Stonestreet)