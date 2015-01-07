QUITO Jan 6 Ecuador imposed tariffs on imports
from Colombia and Peru in a bid to shield its economy from cheap
goods entering as a result of depreciating currencies in those
two nations, while its biggest export is being hit by the
slumping price of oil.
The Andean nation, the smallest member of OPEC, will
temporarily levy a 21 percent duty on imports from Colombia and
a 7 percent charge on purchases from Peru, its trade ministry
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The measure comes as a result of the devaluation of the
Colombian peso and the Peruvian sol, which impact conditions of
competition in trade relations," the ministry said.
Ecuador, which uses the U.S. dollar as its currency, says it
must protect its trade sector from weakened currencies in the
region. Colombia's currency weakened by roughly a quarter during
the last six months, while Peru's has weakened 5.4 percent.
Ecuador's economy has been affected by the strengthening of
the dollar in recent months, while revenue from oil sales have
been cut by the slump in global prices.
Colombia's vice-minister for trade, Mariana Sarasti, told
Reuters the measure could have trade repercussions between the
two nations.
"It's very, very serious for Colombian exports and we want
to look at the possibility of other options," Sarasti said,
adding that she and other Colombian government officials would
meet counterparts in Ecuador on Wednesday.
"If Ecuador is implacable on this measure, Colombia will
also have to look at what measures it takes also. That's what
this meeting is for," she said.
Colombia had a $716 million net trade surplus with Ecuador
from January to September 2014, from $1.37 billion worth of
exports to Ecuador and $654 million of goods imported from it.
"Ecuador has an additional problem, which is dollarization,"
Sarasti said. "But it seems to us this is not the way to deal
with the problem they have with the dollarized currency."
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito and Monica Garcia in
Bogota; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Helen Murphy and Ken
Wills)