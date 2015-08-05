ESMERALDAS, Ecuador Aug 5 Ecuador's
oil-for-loans agreement with Thailand was struck on favorable
financial terms, President Rafael Correa said late Tuesday,
assuring the Andean nation has sufficient oil production to
carry out the operation.
State-run Petroecuador in June signed a crude supply
agreement with a division of Thailand's state-run PTT
to supply some 116.6 million barrels of oil in exchange for an
up-front payment of $2.5 billion.
"The interest rate is very good, it is about 7 percent and
the loan term is at least five years," Correa told reporters
during a tour of the Esmeraldas refinery, adding the deal would
help the country cope with low oil prices.
The oil to be delivered to Thailand will come from state-run
oil fields, whose production has been sustained despite adverse
circumstances, Correa said.
The up-front crude sale to Thailand follows several similar
deals struck with China between 2009 and 2014.
The largest portion of Ecuadorian crude exports go to
Chinese firms under oil-for-loan agreements.
The companies are not required to deliver the barrels to
China, meaning that firms can resell the oil on the open market.
The smallest member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) exported about 154.7 million barrels
of crude oil last year and produces about 550,000 barrels per
day, according to official data.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)