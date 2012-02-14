* Oil exports up 35 pct in value, volume down 1.1 pct
* Total imports rose 18.2 pct to $23.01 billion
QUITO Feb 14 High oil prices allowed
OPEC-member Ecuador to cut its trade deficit in 2011 to $717
million from $1.98 billion the previous year, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
Total exports last year increased 27.5 percent to $22.29
billion, while imports rose 18.2 percent to $23.01 billion, the
bank said in a statement.
"It's important to highlight that the increase in the prices
of crude oil and refined products in 35 percent resulted in a
33.5 percent increase in the value of oil exports," the bank
said.
Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and its economic growth
depends heavily on oil exports. The country's oil exports
increased to $12.91 billion last year, although they fell 1.1
percent in volume.
Shipments of non-oil products rose 20 percent in value to
$9.38 billion. The Andean country is a large exporter of
bananas, shrimps and cocoa.
Meanwhile, imports of consumer goods increased 15.2 percent
to $4.74 billion, the bank said.
The government early last year said it would cut imports of
car parts, household electronic devices, cellular telephones and
other goods in a bid to shrink the deficit.
The central bank said that for the first time its trade
balance statistics include additional data on crude exports
provided by the Ministry of Non-renewable Resources, which has
allowed officials to improve "the coverage and consistency" of
their statistics.
The bank also warned that the trade balance data will likely
be revised in the future because exporters are still sending in
information regarding their operations.
In early December, Ecuador posted a trade deficit of $1.28
billion for the January to October period.