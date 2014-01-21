QUITO Jan 21 Ecuador hopes to lower its trade deficit this year through new quality controls for imported products and support for domestic industry to produce such goods at home, a government official said on Tuesday.

OPEC's smallest member has over the last five years seen its trade deficit grow steadily as a result of shrinking oil exports and growing fuel imports that are seen rising further this year due to a one-year shutdown of its top refinery.

The government this month began restricting imports of products deemed to be harmful to Ecuadoreans' health such as bicycles containing lead, as well as goods that could be produced at home by providing supporting to nascent industries.

"We hope to reduce the deficit and we are moving in that direction," Commerce and Production Minister Richard Espinosa told reporters. "Once we start to substitute (imports) there will be a direct impact on the balance of payments."

He pointed out that Ecuador is a top exporter of fine aroma cocoa but imports some $25 million per year in chocolate.

Private sector leaders complain the measures have delayed imports and say similar efforts by the government of President Rafael Correa in the past did little to curb the deficit's growth.

"Closing off imports will isolate the country and create a false sense of competitiveness," business association leader Blasco Peneherrera told local media.

Ecuador's trade deficit from January to November reached $1.4 billion, according to central bank statistics, compared with just $234 million for all of 2009.