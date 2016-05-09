BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 ED :
* Says acquires 20,000 shares in Korea-based firm, which is engaged in the provision of cosmetics, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 940 million won
* Says transaction settlement date of May 9
* To hold a 9.09 pct stake (20,000 shares) in target company after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/15BCPf
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.