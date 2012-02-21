MOSCOW Feb 21 The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) may issue Eurobonds in the second half of 2012, a member of its executive board told Reuters on Tuesday.

"If we decide to enter an international market, it is likely to be in the second half of the year," Dmitry Krasilnikov said.

State-controlled EDB, founded in 2006 by intergovernmental agreements between Russia and Kazakhstan, held a series of non-deal investor meetings on Feb. 6-10 in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier this month, Russia's top lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB reopened the Eurobond market for local borrowers, managing to raise $2.5 billion.

Russian Agricultural Bank also raised 10 billion roubles ($336 million) in a Eurobond issue this month but traders say any new deals are likely to be postponed until after Russia's presidential elections in March. ($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Patrick Graham)