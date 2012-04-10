MANILA, April 10 The Philippines' largest
geothermal power producer, Energy Development Corp,
said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to issue fixed-rate
corporate notes to raise 7 billion pesos ($164 million).
Proceeds from the 10-year notes will be used to refinance
the firm's existing fixed-rate corporate notes with an average
remaining life of about two years, and for general purposes, it
told the Philippine Stock Exchange.
EDC has appointed local firms RCBC Capital Corp and SB
Capital Investment Corp as issue managers. They will also act as
issue arrangers, along with PNB Capital & Investment Corp.
Shares in Energy Development ended the morning session
steady in a market that fell 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)