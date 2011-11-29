MANILA Nov 29 The Philippines' Energy
Development Corp (EDC) said on Tuesday it signed an
agreement to acquire a 70 percent interest in four geothermal
concession areas in Chile and Peru from Australia-based
renewable energy firm Hot Rock Ltd.
EDC, the country's largest geothermal power producer, told
the Philippine Stock Exchange the geothermal sites held by Hot
Rock lie in the volcanic regions of Calerias and Longavi in
Chile and the Quellaapatcheta and Chocopata regions in Peru.
The firm did not disclose the terms of the deal. Completion
of the sale is subject to certain conditions, including
documentation, due diligence, and regulatory and government
approvals, it said.
The Philippines is the world's second largest geothermal
producer after the United States.
Shares of EDC closed down 0.2 percent while the broader
market fell 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)