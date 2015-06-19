* June 30 coupon payment pushes Edcon into creditor talks
* Bain Capital reluctant to put new money in
By Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith
LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - A looming payment on Edcon's holding
company bonds is pushing owner Bain Capital to cut a deal with
its creditors sooner rather than later, although the private
equity firm is said to be reluctant to put more cash into the
South African retailer.
The troubled company is facing a hefty 28m coupon payment
on its 425m 13.375% 2019 senior notes on June 30.
Although Edcon has the cash to meet the interest payment, it
would stretch the already capital-constrained business.
"Twenty-eight million euros is a big number; in an ideal
world they would prefer not to make this payment," said a
creditor source.
The retailer issued the deeply subordinated bonds at the
tail end of 2013, willing to pay the sky-high yield as the debt
was structured as a bridge to a planned equity listing.
But when ruptures in Edcon's credit business fatally
undermined the IPO story, bondholders steeled themselves for
deep losses, with the notes now bid at just 22% of face value.
Bain Capital, which bought the business for US$3.5bn in
2007, is said to be searching for a solution that avoids
stumping up any further cash.
"An equity injection is just not on the cards," said a
source familiar with the matter.
BREATHING SPACE
The creditor source said he expects Edcon to utilise the
bond's 30-day grace period on June 30, during which the company
would ideally like to lock all creditors into a consensual
restructuring agreement. However, the more likely outcome would
be to agree to a debt standstill with creditors by the end of
July, giving Edcon breathing space to thrash out a wider
restructuring of its debt with banks and bondholders.
The holdco bonds are just the tip of Edcon's
1.8bn-equivalent debt stack, which also includes more than
800m-equivalent of euro and US dollar secured bonds, R4bn
(US$326.02m) of term loan debt and an RCF facility that was
R2.9bn drawn as of March 28.
"The company has started different discussions with
different parties including banks and bondholders, but there is
no visibility yet about what exactly an overall proposal will
look like," said the source.
A second creditor source said no specific timeline had been
agreed, adding that "it is just a case of getting there as
quickly as possible."
STAND-OFF
Bain's reluctance to put in further equity could be a
sticking point with creditors.
"If I was a bondholder I'd want to see some fresh equity as
well, I'm not just bailing you out if you're not taking any
pain," said one bond investor. "It's one of Bain's biggest
investments, they aren't going to walk away after throwing so
much money in."
He added that the notes' 22 cash price suggests that holders
are either expecting some limited recoveries or for the next
coupon to be paid.
The first creditor source said that options for the 2019s
included being cashed out, converted into payment in kind notes
or being turned into equity.
Another market source said that last year's debt
restructuring of Bain Capital-owned Ideal Standard indicates
that a conversion into PIK notes is likely.
Several investors said they believe that non-payment on the
holdco bonds would not trigger cross-defaults on the secured
debt, as they sit at subordinated holdco Edcon Holdings Limited.
STRETCHED BALANCE SHEET
The market is not expecting the senior secured debt to
remain untouched, however, with the euro and dollar 9.5% 2018
senior secured notes bid at a cash price of 80.
"Even if you wipe out the sub bonds I don't think the
seniors will necessarily go back to par any time soon," said a
second investor. "It'll boost liquidity, but the balance sheet
will still be stretched and people will still question how much
equity cushion there is below the debt."
In March Edcon pegged its net debt to Ebitda at 7.6x.
Cutting out the holdco bonds still leaves it at a high 5.9x.
In September, Alan Yesner, a credit trading analyst at
Morgan Stanley, published an influential note outlining a short
selling strategy on both the holdco and secured bonds, arguing
that the latter "need to be written off by 50% to get to a
right-sized capital structure."
Edcon declined to comment.
($1 = 12.2692 rand)
(Reporting by Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith. Editing by
Christopher Mangham and Julian Baker.)