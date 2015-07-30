JOHANNESBURG, July 30 South Africa's retailer
Edcon has named Bernard Brookes as its new CEO, the
retailer said on Thursday, as the debt-burdened company tries to
restructure its debt to repay bondholders.
Brookes, a veteran of Australian firms Woolworths
and Myer, takes office on September 30, two months
after an offer to bondholders gave Edcon more breathing space.
Edcon said on Wednesday the debt restructuring would
decrease its interest payment obligations by more than 1 billion
rand a year and lower the debt that affects its cashflow by
about 5.9 billion rand.
The operator of stores such as Edgars, Jet and CNA was taken
private by Bain Capital in a heavily leveraged buyout in 2007.
Brookes replaces Jurgen Schreiber, amid a drop in credit
sales as consumers in Africa's most advanced economy have
tightened their belts in the face of the first interest rate
increases in six years.
($1 = 12.6328 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)