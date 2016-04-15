JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South African retailer
Edcon is in talks with creditors to defer
1.6 billion rand ($110 million) of interest payments to December
to boost its liquidity, it said on Friday.
Taken private in a highly leveraged buyout by Bain Capital
in 2007, the country's biggest clothing retailer said about 73
percent of holders of a 2018 bond denominated in dollars and
euros supported the plan.
Edcon needs the backing of at least 75 percent of the
holders of 617 million euros and $250 million of bonds, which
carry a 9.5 percent coupon, to extend the suspension to all
holders.
"The cash-pay interest deferral will enhance the liquidity
position of the group," Edcon said in a statement. The coupon
payment is due this month.
The retailer has been grappling with an over-leveraged
capital structure for several years, after ruptures in its
credit business in 2014 coincided with an economic slowdown and
weak consumer spending in South Africa.
A 425 million euro ($478 million) bond - originally pitched
in late 2013 as a bridge to an initial public offering - was
written down last year in a distressed exchange offer that
reduced the company's debt pile by 4.5 billion rand and its
interest payments by 1 billion rand.
But the weaker rand currency, which has tumbled by
40 percent against the dollar since late 2014, has strained
Edcon's ability to pay down its debt denominated in euros and
dollars.
($1 = 14.5376 rand)
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)