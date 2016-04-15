(Recasts with approval from creditors)
JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South African retailer
Edcon has received support from its
lenders to defer 1.6 billion rand ($110 million) of interest
payments to December to boost its liquidity, it said on Friday.
Taken private in a highly leveraged buyout by Bain Capital
in 2007, the country's biggest clothing retailer said close to
80 percent of holders of a 2018 bond denominated in dollars and
euros supported the plan.
Edcon required the backing of at least 75 percent of the
holders of 617 million euros and $250 million of bonds, which
carry a 9.5 percent coupon, to extend the suspension to all
holders.
"The cash-pay interest deferral will enhance the liquidity
position of the group," Edcon said in a statement. The coupon
payment was due this month.
The retailer has been grappling with high debts for several
years, after problems in its credit business in 2014 coincided
with an economic slowdown and weak consumer spending in South
Africa.
A 425 million euro bond - originally pitched in late 2013 as
a bridge to an initial public offering - was written down last
year in a distressed exchange offer that reduced the company's
debt pile by 4.5 billion rand and its interest payments by 1
billion rand.
But the weaker rand currency, which has tumbled by
40 percent against the dollar since late 2014, has strained
Edcon's ability to pay down its debt denominated in euros and
dollars.
($1 = 14.5376 rand)
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
