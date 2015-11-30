JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 Bain Capital's Edcon
, a South African retailer, said on Monday it had
secured a repayment deal on debt of 7.9 billion rand ($548
million) and access 1.85 billion rand to pay down some bonds.
The company, which is the biggest fashion retailer in
Africa's most advanced economy, completed a distressed exchange
offer in July and has since issued new bonds to restructure its
debt.
"The deal represents a strong statement of support from
Edcon Group's existing South African and international lenders
under its revolving and term loan facilities, as well as new
lenders into the capital structure," Edcon said in a statement.
The company has also secured new commitments for a facility
of 1.85 billion rand which it will use to pay down 1.0 billion
rand in secured notes due in 2016 and to settle a 1.0 billion
rand liquidity facility from Goldman Sachs, chief financial
officer Toon Clerckx told Reuters.
Taken private by Bain in 2007 in a highly leveraged buy-out,
Edcon has lost market share to other retailers as it struggled
to pay its debts in a slowing economy.
Before refinancing its debt, it said it was considering
selling non-core assets, but on Monday poured cold water on the
idea. "There is no need to sell, you go to the market when you
get the price you want or you trade your way out of it," Clerckx
said.
Most of South Africa's largest banks hold part of the 7.9
billion rand in debt Edcon has now refinanced, he said.
Edcon said in July debt that restructuring attempts would
decrease its interest payment obligations by more than 1 billion
rand a year.
The retailer said on Monday its refinancing efforts of this
year will lower its debt by around 4.5 billion rand.
The operator of clothing retailers Edgars and Jet, stationer
CNA and homeware store Boardmans also said it had finished the
final stage of the exchange offer lanched in June for a 2019
bond.
($1 = 14.4205 rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and TJ Strydom; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)