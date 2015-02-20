JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South African retailer
Edcon reported a slight rise in core profit on
Friday, reflecting sluggish consumer spending coinciding with
growing worries over its ability to pay down a pile of debt.
Taken private in a highly leveraged buyout by Bain Capital
in 2007, Edcon said EBITDA, or core profit, rose 4.2 percent to
1.2 billion rand ($103.26 million) in the quarter to the end of
December.
Concerns are growing about Edcon's ability to repay
bondholders after Morgan Stanley published a note in September
supporting a short position of the company's debt, saying the
capital structure was "unsustainable".
Rating agencies, Moody's and Standard & Poor, cut Edcon's
debt further into junk territory, citing poor outlook for
consumer spending in South Africa.
Net debt increased by 12 percent to 21 billion rand during
the quarter, pushing up its net refunding costs by more than 20
percent.
"Edcon continues to assess ways to improve its capital
structure and actively manage its future liquidity needs," chief
executive Jürgen Schreiber said in a statement.
Edcon is in the middle of a cost-saving drive that may
result in job cuts at its head office, a move that would reduce
operating costs and help it improve margins further as consumer
spending remains sluggish.
($1 = 11.6215 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)