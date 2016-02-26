(Company says meant to say "review" in penultimate paragraph
instead of "close")
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 South African retailer
Edcon is cutting costs and stocking fewer premium
brands, as a weaker currency makes imported fashions from the
likes of Dune and Tom Tailor unaffordable even for well-heeled
shoppers, it said on Friday.
The owner of Edgars and Jet clothing stores reported
third-quarter sales of 8.67 billion rand ($553 million), 1.7
percent lower than a year ago, and said it would cut more staff
at its head office as part of a targeted 500 million rand of
cost savings this year.
Edcon, taken private in 2007 in a highly-leveraged buyout by
Bain Capital, restructured its debt last year after nearly a
decade of disappointing growth in Africa's most advanced
economy.
Other retailers have already flagged a tough year ahead,
with South Africa's economy forecast to grow by less than 1
percent.
Edcon did not disclose how many of the 3,300 jobs at its
head office would go.
"We've had big input price increases and you just can't move
prices up, customers won't accept it, so we've had to swallow
some of that rand increase relative to the U.S. and UK
currencies," Chief Executive Bernie Brookes told Reuters.
South Africa's rand has lost 20 percent of its value against
the dollar since October, increasing the cost of imported
clothing, most of which the retailer has had to absorb.
Edcon has started sourcing more of its clothing locally to
keep down costs and lessen its exposure to currency swings,
Brookes said.
The retailer wants to use more of its space for private
label stock because in-house brands such as Kelso earn nearly
three times more revenue per square metre than imported labels.
Edcon will review some of the standalone stores it runs with
imported goods from Tom Tailor, Topshop and Dune,
Brookes said.
Higher income earners are under just as much pressure as the
lower earners, said Brookes, pointing at a 10 percent drop in
sales on in-store credit.
($1 = 15.6788 rand)
