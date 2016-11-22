JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South African retailer
Edcon returned to quarterly profit thanks to lower
debt repayment charges following this year's debt-to-equity swap
that slashed the company's heavy-debt pile, it said on Tuesday.
Bain Capital handed control of the clothing retailer to
creditors in a $1.5 billion debt-to-equity deal in September
after the company struggled with repayment costs of its debt,
which it took as part of the private equity firm's highly
leveraged buyout deal in 2007.
Edcon notched up 163 million rand ($11.60 million) in net
profit in the quarter to September, compared with a loss of 2.1
billion rand the same time a year earlier, the company said.
However, price mark downs to clear old stock slashed the company
gross profit margin to 31.8 percent from 35.4 percent.
The deal reduced Edcon's debt by 80 percent to 6 billion
rand and cut its finance costs from as high as 4.5 billion rand
to around 500 million rand.
It also freed chief executive Bernie Brookes to focus
dressing up the 87 year-old chain for stock market flotation in
three to four years.
"While we still have some way to go, progress is pleasing,"
said Brookes, who spent nearly a decade at Australia's biggest
department store chain Meyer taking it from a buyout to a
listing.
Edcon said sales fell 6.8 percent to 5.7 billion rand,
weighed down by a drop in sales by customers who buy on in-store
credit cards, reflecting an industry-wide slump due to tougher
government regulations on credit extension criteria.
"The difficult consumer environment, led largely by
challenging macro-economic factors, continued to weigh on the
Group's share of profits," Brookes said.
($1 = 14.0500 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)