JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South African retailer Edcon returned to quarterly profit thanks to lower debt repayment charges following this year's debt-to-equity swap that slashed the company's heavy-debt pile, it said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital handed control of the clothing retailer to creditors in a $1.5 billion debt-to-equity deal in September after the company struggled with repayment costs of its debt, which it took as part of the private equity firm's highly leveraged buyout deal in 2007.

Edcon notched up 163 million rand ($11.60 million) in net profit in the quarter to September, compared with a loss of 2.1 billion rand the same time a year earlier, the company said. However, price mark downs to clear old stock slashed the company gross profit margin to 31.8 percent from 35.4 percent.

The deal reduced Edcon's debt by 80 percent to 6 billion rand and cut its finance costs from as high as 4.5 billion rand to around 500 million rand.

It also freed chief executive Bernie Brookes to focus dressing up the 87 year-old chain for stock market flotation in three to four years.

"While we still have some way to go, progress is pleasing," said Brookes, who spent nearly a decade at Australia's biggest department store chain Meyer taking it from a buyout to a listing.

Edcon said sales fell 6.8 percent to 5.7 billion rand, weighed down by a drop in sales by customers who buy on in-store credit cards, reflecting an industry-wide slump due to tougher government regulations on credit extension criteria.

"The difficult consumer environment, led largely by challenging macro-economic factors, continued to weigh on the Group's share of profits," Brookes said.

($1 = 14.0500 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)