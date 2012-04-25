OSLO, April 25 Norway's media regulator is
considering taking action against A-pressen's deal to buy Edda
Media from European publisher Mecom, because the buyer's
position in some regions would become too strong.
The Norwegian Media Authority said on Wednesday if A-pressen
did not come to an amicable settlement, the Authority would move
to solve the problems of excessive concentration of media in
some southern regions in Norway by imposing changes.
"It would also be appropriate for the Media Authority to
impose on A-pressen to sell all shares of Edda Media, or to
prohibit the purchase entirely," it said in a statement.
Loss-making Mecom agreed late last year to sell its
profitable Edda Media to A-pressen for 1.73 billion Norwegian
crowns ($302 million) to cut debt and possibly increase investor
returns.
The deal, if approved by Norwegian authorities, would create
a stronger Norwegian No.2 to Schibsted, adding Edda
Media's 36 regional newspapers - such as Drammens Tidende - to
A-pressen's media portfolio, which includes 50 percent of
Norway's top commercial TV station, TV2.
"We will now enter into a dialogue with the authorities to
find solutions to their concerns," A-pressen spokesman Thor
Gjermund Eriksen said in a statement, which signalled the firm
was optimistic of reaching a deal with the regulator.