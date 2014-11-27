UPDATE 1-China targets 35 mln vehicle sales by 2025, NEVs to make up one-fifth
* China targets vehicle sales of 30 mln by 2020, 35 mln by 2025
Nov 27 Edel AG :
* FY EBIT was 6.9 million euros, same as previous year
* FY 2014 revenue 160.4 million euros versus 155.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA up 4 pct to 13.8 million euros after 13.3 million euros last year
* FY consolidated net profit of 3.6 million euros, same as the previous year (3.6 million euros)
* FY 2014 net income after minorities up 7 percent to 3.0 million euros
* Plans dividend of 0.10 euros per share for FY
* Says for next fiscal year expects further company development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China targets vehicle sales of 30 mln by 2020, 35 mln by 2025
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sex traffickers are growing increasingly adept at using sophisticated technological advances to exploit children, especially tools to hide their identity and encrypt data, according to a top FBI specialist.