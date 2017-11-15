FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Edelweiss launches up to $307 million share sale to institutions
Sections
Featured
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
REUTERS SUMMIT
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 15, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

India's Edelweiss launches up to $307 million share sale to institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise as much as 20 billion rupees ($307 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal has a base size of up to 15 billion rupees with an up to 5 billion rupee upsize option, the term sheet showed.

Edelweiss is selling the shares in a price range of 280 rupees to 285 rupees each, which would be a discount of 0.9 percent to a premium of 0.9 percent to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.

The so-called qualified institutions placement will lead to a dilution of up to 7.7 percent of post-issue capital.

The funds raised will be used to fund growth and expansion, and to boost capital ratios, Edelweiss said in a filing.

Citigroup, Emkay, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets are managing the share sale, according to the filing. bit.ly/2zZe3k1

($1 = 65.2100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.