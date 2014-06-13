Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services (EDEL.NS) rise 5 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 1.3 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 10 million shares at a price of 55 rupees a share in the domestic broker and investment bank, as per BSE data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.