BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire Opes Advisors Inc
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
Nov 19 Edenred SA : * Morgan Stanley raises target price to 26 euros from 24 euros; rating equal
* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.