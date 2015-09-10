(Corrects share price drops in sixth paragraph)

PARIS, Sept 10 French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred has decided to appoint Bertrand Dumazy, head of decorative paints company Cromology, as chief executive, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Thursday.

Investment group Wendel, which controls Cromology with an 81 percent stake, said earlier on Thursday that Dumazy was stepping down at the end of October to take the helm of another group, without being specific.

Edenred declined to comment. Cromology had no further comment.

Dumazy would replace former Chairman and CEO Jacques Stern, who left the company on July 31 to take over as head of tax-free shopping business Global Blue, a Switzerland-based company. .

Dumazy, 44, joins the owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand as fears over growing risk in its key market of Brazil have weighed on Edenred's stock.

Shares in Edenred closed down 4.8 percent on Thursday. The stock has lost nearly 30 percent of its value since Stern announced his surprise departure on May 18.

Stern, who had won plaudits for his leadership after the company was spun off from hotels group Accor in 2010, surprised investors when he said he would leave before completion of Edenred's "Invent 2016" strategy plan.

Edenred sells prepaid meal vouchers that employers offer as a benefit to workers, but its development of products such as fuel cards aims to tap a sector that is growing faster than other employee benefits as companies seek to control business expenses more effectively.

The company is also accelerating its shift from paper-based vouchers to digital cards to cut costs.

Edenred said in late July that it had found a new boss but would not be making the name public until September. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)