* Dumazy has international, financial, digital expertise
* Edenred says has strong fundamentals, solid financial
structure
* CFO to leave before end of 2015
(Adds comments from interim CEO, shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 11 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred has picked Bertrand Dumazy, head of
decorative paints company Cromology, as its new chairman and
chief executive to help drive growth that has faltered on the
firm's exposure to Brazil.
Dumazy's international profile, his knowledge of the digital
world and financial expertise will be key assets, Edenred acting
Chairman and CEO Nadra Moussalem told Reuters.
Dumazy, who will take up his position in late October,
replaces former Chairman and CEO Jacques Stern, who left the
company on July 31 to take over as head of Switzerland-based
tax-free shopping business Global Blue..
The 44-year-old joins the owner of the Ticket Restaurant
brand as concerns mount over growing risks in Brazil, where
Edenred makes about 50 percent of its operating
profit.
It exposure to Brazil, where political and economic turmoil
has shaken investor confidence, and the surprise announcement of
Stern's denature on May 18, have pushed its shares down nearly
30 percent. They were down 3 percent on Friday.
Edenred, with about 6,000 employees and revenue of 1 billion
euros last year, has a market value of 3.9 billion euros ($4.39
billion) and competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass
, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and
Visa.
Moussalem, who is also executive director of shareholder
Colony Capital, said Edenred's fundamentals were strong
and its financial situation solid.
"Edenred is a group that is doing well despite recent stock
volatility. The issue is not to re-invent Edenred but to
continue a successful story," he told Reuters.
Dumazy, who has an MBA from Harvard Business School, began
his career at consulting company Bain & Co in Paris and later in
Los Angeles. He then worked as investment director of BC
Partners before founding Constructeo, an online platform
dedicated to project management for the construction industry.
He has headed several companies including mail handling and
digital solutions group Neopost and was until now CEO
of Cromology.
Edenred sells prepaid meal vouchers that employers offer to
workers, but its development of products such as fuel cards aims
to tap a sector that is growing faster than other employee
benefits as companies seek to control business expenses more
effectively. The company is also accelerating its shift from
paper-based vouchers to digital cards to cut costs.
Chief Financial Officer Loic Jenouvrier, who had been
viewed by some analysts as a possible successor to Stern, will
leave the group before the end of 2015 after seven years with
Edenred.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter and
Susan Thomas)