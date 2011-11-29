PARIS Nov 29 French vouchers and prepaid
cards group Edenred reiterated its aim to grow issue
volume --the face value of its vouchers and the amount put on
prepaid cards -- by 6-14 percent a year and to speed up the
transition to digital products.
Edenred, which competes with catering companies Sodexo
and Compass Group, as well as credit card
networks MasterCard and Visa, also said it would do
targeted acquisitions that would be rapidly accretive to
earnings.
Edenred made the forecasts in a statement released at the
start of its Investor Day focused on its move to digital media.
The owner of the Ticket Restaurant brand of meal vouchers
said pledged to step up its move to digital to achieve
electronic issue volume of 50 percent in 2012 and more than 70
percent by 2016. In comparison, the proportion of digital stood
at 34 percent at the end of last year.
